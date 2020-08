Police say the shooting happened in the area of St. Louis Avenue and Walden Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning during an outdoor street gathering.

Buffalo Police say at least two people were shot, and one of the victims appears to have serious injuries.