BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that sent a pedestrian to Erie County Medical Center Tuesday night.

The incident happened at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Delaware Avenue, near Forest Lawn Cemetery. Police say a vehicle heading south struck a 38-year-old man, who is listed in critical condition at ECMC.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Buffalo Police at its accident investigation unit at 851-4537.

