Buffalo Police investigate double shooting on Langmeyer Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the city's Kensington neighborhood.
Police say two women were shot just after 3 a.m. in the first block of Langmeyer Avenue, near Olympic Avenue. Detectives say the shooting happened just after some type of family gathering.
A 28-year-old Buffalo woman has been treated and released from ECMC, while a 26-year-old Buffalo woman is currently listed in stable condition at ECMC.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.