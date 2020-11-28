Buffalo Police investigate double shooting on Langmeyer Avenue

Police say two women were shot early Saturday morning following some type of family gathering.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police say two women were shot just after 3 a.m. in the first block of Langmeyer Avenue, near Olympic Avenue. Detectives say the shooting happened just after some type of family gathering.

A 28-year-old Buffalo woman has been treated and released from ECMC, while a 26-year-old Buffalo woman is currently listed in stable condition at ECMC.