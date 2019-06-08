BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating the death of a dog at a dog daycare facility.

The incident happened at Pawprints by Penny & Co.'s Niagara Street location.

Buffalo Police did not provide any other information, other than they were investigating.

Pawprints by Penny issued a statement on their Facebook page.

We at Pawprints By Penny & Co. are saddened to inform the community of the tragic loss of one of our beloved clients at our Niagara street location. We have reported the incident to the authorities and have been in communication with the owners. We are shocked at the occurrence and will update information as soon as possible.

