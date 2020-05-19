BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a man has died after being shot Monday morning on Burgard Place, between Doat Street and Genesee Street.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m., and the man was taken to ECMC with serious injuries. He later passed away.

Police have not released his identity at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

