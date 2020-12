They say a man was shot around 11 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Moselle and Scajaquada streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning on the city's East Side.

Police were called to the area of Moselle and Scajaquada streets around 11 a.m. The victim was rushed to Erie County Medical Center. His name and age were not released.