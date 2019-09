BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a burned out vehicle that may have human remains inside.

Police say the vehicle is located in the 100 block of Tonawanda Street, and homicide detectives are currently on the scene.

2 On Your Side will update the story as more information becomes available.

