No injuries to the 27 students or the driver were reported.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a First Student school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries to the 27 students or the driver were reported.

Police were called to Massachusetts and Prospect Avenue, northeast of the Peace Bridge and Niagara Street, at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday following a report of the bomb threat.

With the bus cleared, a Buffalo Police K-9 searched the bus.

The incident remains under investigation.