Buffalo Police investigate 2 Monday night shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place Monday night.

The first shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bailey Avenue. Detectives say a 33-year-old Buffalo man was shot and taken to ECMC by ambulance.

The man is currently listed in stable condition.

The second shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Genesee Street. Police say a man was shot in the leg and was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.