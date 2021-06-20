Buffalo Police internal affairs investigating motorcycle-patrol car incident

A Buffalo motorcyclist spoke with 2 On Your Side after he was involved in an accident with a Buffalo Police patrol car on Saturday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Internal Affairs is investigating an accident involving an officer and a motorcyclist.

It happened after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Delaware and Edward Street in downtown Buffalo. Eyewitnesses at the scene say the motorcyclist was hit by the patrol car.

When 2 On Your Side arrived minutes after the accident, only Buffalo Police and the injured motorcyclist were in the street.

The motorcyclist, Curtis Dean, could be heard telling the police officer who was driving the patrol car that him what happened.

"I was behind you, how was I running from you? I'm running from you, behind you, does that make sense?" he said.

In an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing, Dean said, "He (the police officer) was at a red light after chasing a group of motorcycles. He then cut off his lights and continued regular traffic. I was behind him at a red light and with no lights, no sirens, he continued to reverse and intentionally strike me on my bike. I know I was unconscious for a little bit. I just remember being in handcuffs, and it doesn't make any sense to me."

Dean was charged with obstruction and given an appearance ticket. He suffered back injuries.