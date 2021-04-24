Buffalo Police holding drive-thru food giveaway Saturday

Buffalo Police will be handing out boxes of grocery basics on a first-come first-serve basis.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is holding a drive-thru food giveaway Saturday for anyone in need.

The drive-thru food giveaway is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buffalo Police Department's C-District located at 693 E. Ferry Street. Buffalo Police will be handing out boxes of grocery basics on a first-come first-serve basis.