BUFFALO, NY- Buffalo Police Headquarters on Franklin Street will be closed to the public today.

The department is preparing to move to their new location at 68 Court Street.

During the transition, anyone needing a police report should go to any of the police district locations to request one.

On Friday, the new Dillon Public Safety Headquarters will be open to the public from 7am-5pm.

An official grand opening will be held in November.

