BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police have confirmed with 2 On Your Side that the department has begun wearing body cameras.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says they are starting with 6 body cameras Thursday night in the B District.

Rinaldo says they hope to have most of the district trained by St. Patrick's Day.

After training on the devices and the policy, all city patrol officers will be issued a body camera, as well as various accessories for the equipment, over the coming months.

