BUFFALO, N.Y. — For just the second time in the last eight years, Buffalo Police are looking for new recruits with an exam.

The Police Officer exam is scheduled for Saturday, June 29th, but you have to register by Wednesday, May 22nd.

The last exam in 2016 drew a large crowd at the convention center.

Check the application here to register and get a link to the study guide, as well as to see information on salary, benefits and eligibility.

