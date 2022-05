Buffalo Police are asking motorists to use an alternate route while crews repair the line.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A demolition crew tearing down a building near Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell hit a gas line, causing traffic to be diverted from the area.

National Fuel says gas was released, but crews are on the scene and are working to repair the line.

They say there has been no loss of gas service in the surrounding community.

Buffalo Police ask motorists to use an alternate route.