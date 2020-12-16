Buffalo Police Department starts auto theft prevention effort

The department's neighborhood engagement team will be handing out pamphlets with safety tips for residents to keep their cars and their contents safe.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department began its annual auto-theft prevention effort on Tuesday.

The main thing to keep in mind in the colder weather is not to leave your vehicles running unattended. That's also a violation of state law.

“Always turn your vehicle off and lock it, even if you’re just leaving it ‘for a minute’ and want to keep it warm,” said Buffalo Police Department Captain Jeffrey Rinaldo. “The majority of auto thefts in the City of Buffalo are vehicles stolen when keys were left in the ignition or inside the vehicle.”

You're also reminded not to keep valuables in sight, to park in well-lit areas, and of course to keep it locked.