Anyone with information about the location of Madison Van Etten is asked to call 911 immediately.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help to find a missing vulnerable woman.

Madison Van Etten, 23, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black pants with "LOVE" written on the left side.

Police say she left home without wearing a coat or shoes and was last seen in the area of Niagara Street and Massachusetts Avenue in the City of Buffalo.