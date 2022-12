The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old Nina Baker.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing girl.

Nina Baker, 12, was last seen on the 200 block of Rodney Avenue wearing a blue and pink tie-die hoodie that says "Justice love is here to stay" with an image of a hand holding a white dove.

Nina is a Black female who is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and around 110 pounds, according to police.