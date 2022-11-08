BPD has taken 100+ dirt bikes, ATVs off the streets so far this year

Dirt bikes and ATVs are not legal to operate on city streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Commissioner told 2 On Your Side that police have gotten more than 100 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs off the streets so far this year.

"I think it's been going a lot better. We don't see these roving packs like we did last week. They're tough to compete with. They're tough to get ahead of," said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

With more than 100 dirt bikes and ATVs taken off of Buffalo's streets in 2022, the Buffalo Police Commissioner says he believes the department is ahead of last year's pace in getting them off the roads.

"So we're pretty aggressive about them, but we have to get them in a safe manner. We're not going to pursue them, and I know that can be a little aggravating to some people, but we're not looking for anyone to get injured or die here," Gramaglia said.

So without chasing them, police use other tactics like taking helicopters out. They also monitor social media to see if there's chatter about meetups.

And if you're driving and see illegal dirt bikes or ATVs, here's what police say you should do.

"To the best that you can, avoid it. If they come around you, just try to maintain your lane. If you have the ability to pull off to the side and get away from it. We don't want to incite anybody that leads to some kind of a road rage incident. Do not engage them. Call 911 and continually give us updates on them," Gramaglia said.

People caught illegally operating ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets can face a whole host of vehicle and traffic tickets.

"There's also a city ordinance charge that the Common Council adopted a few years back. You're looking at a fine of up to $2,500, and then of course we're impounding it," Gramaglia said.

We also got an update Thursday on the dirt bike crash that happened in Niagara Square early Wednesday morning. The Police Commissioner told us that was a dirt bike/motorcycle and it was street legal, but it was stolen.

The driver is now charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.