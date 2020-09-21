Buffalo Police Department exploring non-lethal technology

During a press conference Monday afternoon, the city demonstrated a non-lethal restraint device called Bola Wrap.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that they are looking into different non-lethal tools for the department, specifically a non-lethal restraint device known as Bola Wrap.

Bola Wrap is a tool that has a cord with hooks at the end, which wrap around a person's waist and knees to restrain them. The tool allows police officers to restrain resisting subjects from a distance without using deadly force.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, the city demonstrated the device.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the device could be used on someone who is non-compliant, violent, in crisis or using substances. Brown says this is just one of a number of devices the department is exploring, along with tasers.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said Bola Wrap is being used by more than 200 police departments and costs $1,000 per device.

How does this differ from a taser? Rinaldo says there's no pain involved.

“As opposed to a taser which releases an electric shock in the attempt to get compliance, the taser doesn’t necessarily restrain an individual, it’s a pain compliance device that then seeks compliance from the individual," Rinaldo said. "The difference with this weapon is there is no pain, there is no compliance, you are automatically restraining somebody against their will”

The department is looking into the Bola Wrap as an option, but the device has not been purchased at this time.