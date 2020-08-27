Buffalo Police cruiser involved in crash, 1 civilian hospitalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police are on the scene of a crash involving a Buffalo Police cruiser that happened early Thursday morning.
The incident happened right around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Hertel Avenue and East Street in the city’s Black Rock neighborhood.
Details of the events leading up to the crash are still unknown. The Police Department said one civilian was taken to ECMC for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The officer was not hurt.
The incident remains under investigation, which is standard procedure when a police cruiser is involved in a crash, according to the department. This story will be updated as soon as any more information is learned.