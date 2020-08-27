Buffalo Police cruiser involved in crash, 1 civilian hospitalized

Details are limited, but the crash happened around 4 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police are on the scene of a crash involving a Buffalo Police cruiser that happened early Thursday morning.

The incident happened right around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Hertel Avenue and East Street in the city’s Black Rock neighborhood.

Details of the events leading up to the crash are still unknown. The Police Department said one civilian was taken to ECMC for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The officer was not hurt.