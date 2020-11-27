Police investigating crash involving cruiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police investigators are looking into a crash involving a police cruiser while on patrol.
According to the department's spokesperson, the crash happened around midnight near Memorial and Paderewski Drives near the Central Terminal.
We are told that a police car and a civilian car crashed while the officer was out on patrol. The officer was taken to ECMC and is expected to be ok. The condition of the driver of the other car is unknown.
Police tell us the crash remains under investigation.