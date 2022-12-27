Buffalo Police continuing to check abandoned cars

Yellow crime scene tape will be put on the sideview mirror of cars checked by police. This signifies that a vehicle has been checked.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said cars still on area streets are causing a problem.

Many of the cars were on the road after the driving ban was put into place as Buffalo was pounded with a snow in what became a blizzard.

"Not everybody adhered to that and we're seeing tragic consequences of that," Gramaglia said.

On Monday, the commissioner and Mayor Byron Brown drove around the city and saw numerous cars abandoned.

The commissioner said expect to see more aggressive plowing and hauling operations on Tuesday.

"We are out checking," he said. "We have used in cooperation with the partnership with the police officers, some other volunteers, snowmobile operators."

And they have a system to signal when vehicles have been checked.

"We are putting yellow crime scene tape on the sideview mirror of cars that we're checking, so they can signify that the vehicle has been checked. Officers have been doing that for days and they'll continue to do that. Obviously, that's part of the search and rescue and unfortunate recovery operations where we do have to check all these vehicles," Gramaglia said.