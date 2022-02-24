Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood retires from the department after 38 years

Lockwood announced he was retiring a few months ago, but Thursday, February 24 is his last official day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood is officially retiring from the Buffalo Police Department after serving nearly four decades with BPD.

His last day is Thursday, February 24.

Lockwood announced his retirement a few months ago, but he is now officially stepping down from his position.

He is the second African American to hold the highest position within the Buffalo Police Department. Lockwood became police commissioner in 2018.

"Commissioner Lockwood has been an extremely strong partner in the recruitment efforts, in the efforts to diversify the police department, and to make sure that all members of our community are represented on the Buffalo Police Department," Mayor Brown said in a statement.