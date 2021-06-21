A motorcyclist hit by a Buffalo Police patrol vehicle is OK, but believes he was intentionally struck. The Police Dept. denies any intent

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police Officer Richard Hy was behind the wheel of a patrol car involved in an accident with a motorcyclist late Saturday night on Delaware Avenue and Edward Street.

According to the injured motorcyclist, Curtis Dean, 25, the officer had been pursuing the riders.

"Officer Hy went around me and a couple of other boys and continued to chase whoever did take off. I did not run from him, he almost struck us at the corner of Delaware and West Tupper."

Dean said it ended and when he was behind the officer at a red light at Delaware and Edward, but that's when he said the officer put his car in reverse and struck him.

Cell phone video captured at the scene shows the Dean on the ground and in handcuffs. In a verbal exchange, the officer is heard saying "I was trying to stop you, but you're acting like an (expletive)." Dean replied "I was behind you, how was I running from you, behind you. I'm running from you behind you, does that make sense?"

The police report says the vehicles "bumped into each other."

Dean suffered back injuries was charged with obstruction.

"I could have easily been killed, easily, what would have happened if I was trapped under the police car anything like that," said Dean.

Internal affairs is investigating as standard practice because an officer was involved.

Back in 2016, Hy was suspended without pay after violating the Buffalo Police Department's social media policy. He posted videos under the "Angry Cops" moniker on the now-defunct social media platform Vine.