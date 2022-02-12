Buffalo Police captain suspended while allegations in lawsuit are investigated

The lawsuit alleges that Captain Amber Beyer violated their civil rights through racist rants they claim she made in front of her unit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Police spokesperson has confirmed to 2 On Sour Side that a police captain, who is at the center of a lawsuit, has been suspended.

Captain Amber Beyer is the head of the department's Behavorial Health Team. She is named in a federal lawsuit that was flied less than two weeks ago by two current officers and a civilian.

Our partners at Investigative Post first obtained the documents, showing that the two officers and civilian are suing the city, the Buffalo Police Department and Captain Amber Beyer.