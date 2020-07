Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 10-year-old boy has been missing since around 4 p.m. Thursday from Riverside Avenue in the City of Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Rosado Torres is described as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds. He's Hispanic and was last seen wearing a blue tank top, blue shorts, and Crocs.