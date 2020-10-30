Buffalo Police Athletic League offering free Halloween events Saturday

Halloween Playstreets events for those 12 years of age and under will be held at two locations and reservations are required.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are still looking for a fun and safe way for your kids to celebrate Halloween, the Buffalo Police Athletic League (PAL) may be your answer.

The PAL and Independent Health are offering two Halloween Playstreets events on Saturday at two locations in the city. The first is from 11 AM-1PM at the Northwest Community Center at 155 Lawn Ave. The second is from 3-5 PM at the Cold Spring Bible Chapel located at 100 Northland.

There will be plenty of safe activities, including games and even a live DJ and of course, there will be candy. Masks are a must for all who plan on attending.