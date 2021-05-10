Buffalo Police Athletic League fundraiser aims to send kids to camp

The kickoff of the 'Camp Champs' giving campaign was announced Monday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced on Monday the kickoff of a campaign aimed at giving youth in the city a way to have fun and make memories this summer.

'Camp Champs' is a fundraiser sponsored by the Buffalo Police Athletic League.

“PAL offers enjoyable and enriching summer experiences to Buffalo youth from sports and educational day camps, to weekend camping trips to Allegany State Park. We’re asking local businesses and residents to become ‘Camp Champs’ by donating to these great annual summer camp programs,” Mayor Brown said.

There are seven sponsorship tiers to choose from:

$50 – Provides fitness equipment, athletic apparel, and sneakers for kids and teens participating in PAL PLAYSTREETS sports and fitness programming

$75 – Provides books, academic supplies, and snacks for PAL youth participating in six-week educational summer camps

$100 – Provides one child with six-weeks of educational summer camp and daily meals

$150 – Provides one child with six-weeks of ‘Love to Serve’ tennis camp and PAL golf clinics at Delaware Park

$250 – Provides two children with weekend camping trips to Allegany State Park (cover overnight lodging, meals and transportation)

$500 – Provides five children with six-weeks of educational summer camp and daily meals

$1,000 – Appoints donor an official sponsor of Mayor Byron W. Brown’s 20th Anniversary Reading Rules! Kids Summer Reading Challenge

Click here to make on online donation.