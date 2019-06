BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are searching for two missing boys.

11-year-old Xavier Torres and 10-year-old Isaiah Torres were last seen around 5 p.m. at Shoshone Park in Buffalo.

Xavier Torres is 4 feet 11 inches, with a thin build and Shaggy hair. He was last seen wearing red, black and white shorts with a black shirt.

Isaiah Torres is 4 feet 3 inches, he has short dark hair, and he was last seen wearing a grey shorts and a dark blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.