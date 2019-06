BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are searching for a missing 57-year-old woman.

Sabra Woodson was last seen on Wednesday, June 12th at an address on 7th Street.

She is 5' tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen her or who has information on where she is should call 911.

