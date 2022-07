Police say Damarion White was last seen on July 3 in the area of East Ferry Street and Bailey Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police say Damarion White was last seen on July 3 in the area of East Ferry Street and Bailey Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

White is said to be 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.