Buffalo Police asking for public's help locating missing 15-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Nyasia Rodriguez was last seen Saturday on the 900 block of Tonawanda Street, between Chadduck Avenue and Riverside Avenue, in the City of Buffalo.

Rodriguez is said to be 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair with some green in it, a nose piercing in her right nostril, and a conch earring in her right ear. She was least seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath and black leggings.