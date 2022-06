BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three missing children.

Police say Chase Pagan, 5, Isaiah Pagan, 6, and Esrael Pagan, 2, were taken by their mother "in violation of a court ordered custody agreement." All three children were last seen on June 12 around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Laux Street in Buffalo.