Buffalo Police asking for public's help identifying individuals in relation to Grimes Street homicide

The request for assistance was posted on the department's official Facebook page, along with a video picturing several individuals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify several people in relation to a May homicide.

Thomas Martin, 48, was killed on May 16 on Grimes Street in the City of Buffalo.

The request for assistance was posted on the department's official Facebook page, along with a video picturing several individuals.

Anyone with information about the identity of someone in the video is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.