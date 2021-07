Police say a female pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle on Genesee Street near Fillmore Avenue around 1 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help following a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning.

