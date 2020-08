Jaylen M. Griffin, 12, was reported missing from a residence on Warren.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to help locate a missing boy.

Jaylen M. Griffin, 12, has been reported missing from a residence on Warren Avenue in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Jaylen is said to be 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.