BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

La'Ron Winston was last seen on Saturday, July 30 around 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo.

Winston is a Black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, a black hoodie with a zipper and black pants.