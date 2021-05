Shayanna Coley was last seen on May 10 in the 200 block of 7th Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 19-year-old woman.

Coley is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.