Buffalo Police ask for help finding missing vulnerable woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.
They say 66-year-old Juanita Robinson is mentally incompetent and was last seen Saturday morning around 9 AM heading west on High St. near Buffalo General Hospital.
Robinson is described as a black female, about 5'7" with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, pink shoes, a green headband and a black wig. Police say they have no picture of the woman to share at this time.
If you see her or know where she might be, you're asked to call 911 immediately.