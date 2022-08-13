Buffalo Police ask for help finding missing vulnerable woman

They say 66-year-old Juanita has been missing from the area around Buffalo General Hospital since shortly before 9 AM Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

They say 66-year-old Juanita Robinson is mentally incompetent and was last seen Saturday morning around 9 AM heading west on High St. near Buffalo General Hospital.

Robinson is described as a black female, about 5'7" with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, pink shoes, a green headband and a black wig. Police say they have no picture of the woman to share at this time.