Buffalo Police ask for help finding missing woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say Kimberlee Mancuso, 51, was last seen on Aug. 10 around 12:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Broadway in Buffalo. Police say Mancuso is a mentally delayed Native American woman.

Mancuso is said to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Mancuso has brown eyes, black hair, a cleft lip and large dentures. She was last seen wearing a gray top and gray jeans.

Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call 911 immediately.