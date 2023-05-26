Buffalo Police arrest woman accused of following a bus, then breaking its window

Rachael Coon from Cheektowaga is accused of following a First Student school bus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced that an arrest has been made after a school bus window was broken on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old woman Rachael Coon of Cheektowaga has been charged for allegedly following a First Student school bus starting around Stanton Street to Public School 31.

Coon is accused of then smashing the bus's window and then fleeing, according to police.

Coon has been charged with one count Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (a class E felony), and one count of endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor).