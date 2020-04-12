Buffalo Police Advisory Board seek volunteers to fill vacancies

Board members will be required to attend monthly meetings, participate in public forums, engage in community outreach, and assist with policy research and projects.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you want to have a part in community-police relations in the City of Buffalo, now is your opportunity!

The Buffalo Police Advisory Board is looking for City of Buffalo residents who are interested in improving community-police relations in Buffalo. There are currently several vacancies on the board that need to be filled.

Applicants will be considered for the board based on their expected level of participation, whether they fill a current need of the board, and whether they can provide a unique perspective not already represented by another Board member, among other criteria.