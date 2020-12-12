Buffalo Police: 86-year-old woman on mobility scooter hit by car, killed

The accident happened at Ellicott Street and Virginia Street just after 5 p.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say an elderly woman has died after being hit by a car while operating a mobility scooter Friday afternoon in downtown Buffalo.

Accident investigators say a vehicle was making a left turn when it hit an 86-year-old woman using a mobility scooter.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was declared dead overnight.