Buffalo Police: 86-year-old woman on mobility scooter hit by car, killed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say an elderly woman has died after being hit by a car while operating a mobility scooter Friday afternoon in downtown Buffalo.
The accident happened at Ellicott Street and Virginia Street just after 5 p.m.
Accident investigators say a vehicle was making a left turn when it hit an 86-year-old woman using a mobility scooter.
The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was declared dead overnight.
The accident is currently under investigation and the driver of the car is said to be cooperating with police.