BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 8-year-old child died Monday night after being hit by a car on Buffalo's West Side, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say the child was hit by a car around 8:50 p.m. on Congress Street. The child later died at a local hospital.

Police say the driver is cooperating with officers.