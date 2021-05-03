Buffalo Police: 63-year-old man dies in Tuesday car crash

Police say the man who died might have 'suffered a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 63-year-old man died on Tuesday afternoon in a crash that happened near Walden Avenue and Bailey Avenue.

The man was not identified.

Buffalo Police say a 63-year-old man driving a Hyundai Entourage was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

Overall, four cars were involved in the crash. The other three were all going west on Walden Avenue and were stopped at a traffic light when they were struck by the Hyundai, which police say had lost control.