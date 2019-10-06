BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police confirmed four people shot Sunday night in the Black Rock neighborhood.
Police were called to the Poize Restaurant & Lounge at 2081 Niagara Street, near Hertel Avenue, at 9:17 p.m.
One man is in critical condition.
The status of the other victims is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
