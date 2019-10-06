BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police confirmed four people shot Sunday night in the Black Rock neighborhood.

Police were called to the Poize Restaurant & Lounge at 2081 Niagara Street, near Hertel Avenue, at 9:17 p.m.

One man is in critical condition.

The status of the other victims is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Buffalo K-9 unit trains for water scent detection

Buffalo Police: Three men hurt in two different shootings

Niagara Falls Police identify teens involved in crime spree