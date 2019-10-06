BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said four people were possibly shot Sunday night in the Black Rock neighborhood.

A call went out to outside the Poize Restaurant & Lounge at 2081 Niagara Street, near Hertel Avenue, at 9:17 p.m.

Buffalo Police said one man is in critical condition.

The status of the victims is unknown.

This is a developing story, and we'll update you as we learn more about what's going on as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

