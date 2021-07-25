Buffalo Police: 3 shot, 1 killed in Lasalle Avenue shooting

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night. A 25-year-old Buffalo man and a 26-year-old Buffalo man are both in stable condition at ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night.

Detectives say three men were shot during some type of party or gathering in the 700 block of Lasalle Avenue. Officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, a 29-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. A 25-year-old Buffalo man and a 26-year-old Buffalo man were both taken to ECMC where they're currently listed in stable condition.

Police say the shooting was targeted in nature.