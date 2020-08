Buffalo Police say a 28-year-old man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was initially listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning on Domedion Avenue near Heminway Street.

Police say a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot around 3:40 a.m. The man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he was initially listed in stable condition.